The Brief A since-fired MCTS bus driver convicted of driving drunk when he hit and killed a pedestrian was sentenced on Sept. 24. The crash happened at 56th and Forest Home in Greenfield in November 2025. Video from inside the bus showed Peters "blinking" and "squinting to the point that his eyes almost look closed."



A since-fired Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver convicted of driving drunk when he hit and killed a pedestrian in 2025 has been sentenced to prison.

In Court:

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Dameon Peters to six years in prison and four years of extended supervision. In August, Peters pleaded guilty to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration.

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Dameon Peters

The backstory:

Greenfield police were called to the intersection of 56th and Forest Home at around 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2025.

A criminal complaint said bystanders had begun CPR on a 61-year-old man who was in the middle of the street, later identified as George Kayser, when officers arrived and took over. Kayser was taken to a hospital, where he died.

George Kayser

What they're saying:

An officer heard a bystander say that an MCTS bus may have hit Kayser, according to court filings. An MCTS bus was seen parked further down the road, and an officer spoke to the driver, Peters.

Prosecutors said Peters told police he was driving the bus when he saw a person walk into the intersection. He said he tried to steer the bus to avoid the person but "heard a thud." He did not believe he had hit anyone until he saw a person lying down in his rearview mirror, at which point he stopped the bus and called MCTS for help.

Police took Peters to a nearby hospital for a consensual blood draw, and the complaint said a sample was taken just before 8 p.m. Toxicology results from the Wisconsin State Crime Lab determined Peters' BAC was 0.236.

MCTS bus at 56th and Forest Home (Nov. 22, 2025)

MCTS bus video

Dig deeper:

Court filings said video from the MCTS bus showed Peters began his shift at 3 p.m. and continued to drive the bus until the time of the crash at 6:47 p.m. At times, prosecutors said he appeared to be "squinting" or "attempting to focus on driving." The video showed the bus appeared to hit a curb at one point, and at other times appeared to be over the white line that separates the bike line from motor vehicle traffic.

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The MCTS bus video also showed Kayser crossing Forest Home Avenue. At that time, the complaint said video from inside the bus showed Peters "blinking" and "squinting to the point that his eyes almost look closed." He appeared to make a "slight turn" away from the victim, at which point video from outside the bus showed the side of the bus hit Kayser and he fell to the ground.

After the sound of the impact, as Peters was stopping the bus, court filings said he "appears more alert" and said "was that a person."

Bus driver fired

What they're saying:

An MCTS spokesperson said the transit system immediately suspended Peters after the accident and began an international investigation. He was fired two days after the accident.