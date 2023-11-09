Drug Take Back Day; Wisconsin leads nation in fall collection

article

Wisconsin ranked number one in the country for the most prescription medications collected during the fall 2023 Drug Take Back Day, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The DOJ said Wisconsin collected 53,122 pounds of unwanted medications this fall, and a total of 1,202,039 pounds of unwanted medications since Drug Take Back began in 2010.

"Because of collaboration among many partners around the state and the commitment of Wisconsinites to helping to keep their communities safe, we continue to lead the nation in drug take back," Attorney General Josh Kaul said. "Thank you to everyone who participated this fall in Drug Take Back Day."

Wisconsin ranks third in the nation for the most medications collected since inception, behind Texas with 1,379,669 pounds and California with pounds collected. Nationwide, 17,900,351 pounds of unwanted medication has been collected during Drug Take Back events since its inception.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration leads two Drug Take Back days a year, one in the spring and one in the fall.

Click here to find a permanent drug disporal box in your area.