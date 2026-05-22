Driver removes ‘road closed’ barrier; gets stuck in freshly poured concrete

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The Brief WisDOT urges drivers to never remove or ignore road barriers after a motorist drove into freshly poured concrete. The warning comes after a Milwaukee County driver got their vehicle stuck. The incident happened at the I-41/894/US 45 and National Avenue interchange.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to never ignore or move "Road Closed" barriers.

What we know:

The warning comes after a motorist in Milwaukee County got their vehicle stuck in wet concrete.

According to WisDOT, the motorist removed a "road closed" barrier at the I-41/894/US 45 and National Avenue interchange, subsequently traveling into an area of freshly poured concrete.

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What they're saying:

"Crews place barricades and signs for your safety and theirs. Please – never remove or ignore "road closed" or any other types of barriers…or this might happen to you," said the Wisconsin Department of Transportation in a Facebook post.