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Driver removes ‘road closed’ barrier; gets stuck in freshly poured concrete

By
Published  May 22, 2026 7:31 AM CDT
Milwaukee County
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

(Courtesy: Wisconsin Department of Transportation)

The Brief

    • WisDOT urges drivers to never remove or ignore road barriers after a motorist drove into freshly poured concrete.
    • The warning comes after a Milwaukee County driver got their vehicle stuck.
    • The incident happened at the I-41/894/US 45 and National Avenue interchange.

MILWAUKEE COUNTY - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to never ignore or move "Road Closed" barriers. 

What we know:

The warning comes after a motorist in Milwaukee County got their vehicle stuck in wet concrete.

According to WisDOT, the motorist removed a "road closed" barrier at the I-41/894/US 45 and National Avenue interchange, subsequently traveling into an area of freshly poured concrete.

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What they're saying:

"Crews place barricades and signs for your safety and theirs. Please – never remove or ignore "road closed" or any other types of barriers…or this might happen to you," said the Wisconsin Department of Transportation in a Facebook post. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. 

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