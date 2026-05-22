Driver removes ‘road closed’ barrier; gets stuck in freshly poured concrete
MILWAUKEE COUNTY - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to never ignore or move "Road Closed" barriers.
What we know:
The warning comes after a motorist in Milwaukee County got their vehicle stuck in wet concrete.
According to WisDOT, the motorist removed a "road closed" barrier at the I-41/894/US 45 and National Avenue interchange, subsequently traveling into an area of freshly poured concrete.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
What they're saying:
"Crews place barricades and signs for your safety and theirs. Please – never remove or ignore "road closed" or any other types of barriers…or this might happen to you," said the Wisconsin Department of Transportation in a Facebook post.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.