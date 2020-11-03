Driver in critical condition after striking 2 trees, parked vehicle
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a serious vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday, Nov. 3 near Sherman and Florist. It happened around 7:45 a.m.
Police say a driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control, struck two trees and an unoccupied parked vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle, a 42-year-old man from Milwaukee, had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
