Milwaukee Fire Station 37 was the scene of a crash Saturday, Sept. 30 when a driver struck the building.

It happened at the station near Teutonia and Villard.

Video shows some quick repairs were made to the firehouse.

Fire officials said the driver was the only person injured, and their injuries were minor.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.