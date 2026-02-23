Driver crashes into Waukesha city hall sign; arrested for OWI
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha police arrested a driver on Saturday, Feb. 21 after that driver crashed into the City Hall sign, causing significant damage.
Crash damages city hall sign
What we know:
Waukesha police told FOX6 News the incident occurred just before midnight on Saturday. Officers spotted a car with no lights speeding on Summit, headed towards Delafield.
An officer later located the vehicle crashed into the city hall sign.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Damage to Waukesha City Hall sign
The driver was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated (OWI)-1st offense, reckless driving, felon in possession of a firearm, and a probation and parole hold.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Waukesha Police Department.