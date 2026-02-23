Driver crashes into Waukesha city hall sign; arrested for OWI

article

The Brief A driver crashed into the Waukesha City Hall sign on Saturday after being spotted speeding without headlights. The collision caused major damage to the city property before the vehicle was located by officers. Police arrested the driver on multiple charges, including OWI (1st offense), reckless driving, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.



Waukesha police arrested a driver on Saturday, Feb. 21 after that driver crashed into the City Hall sign, causing significant damage.

Crash damages city hall sign

What we know:

Waukesha police told FOX6 News the incident occurred just before midnight on Saturday. Officers spotted a car with no lights speeding on Summit, headed towards Delafield.

An officer later located the vehicle crashed into the city hall sign.

The driver was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated (OWI)-1st offense, reckless driving, felon in possession of a firearm, and a probation and parole hold.