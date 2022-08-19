Driver crashes on I-43, flees; hides in Mequon basement

Ozaukee County Sheriff's deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle on southbound I-43 around 8 p.m. Thursday. The driver initially pulled over before fleeing the scene and crashing near County Line Road, a release from the office said.

The crash resulted in one driver sustaining non-life-threatening injuries and the driver of the silver SUV fled on foot.

A search of the area was conducted for the driver of the silver SUV, including a K-9 track of the suspect.

Shortly after 9 p.m., the Mequon Police Department received a 911 call from a homeowner on Fiesta Lane who believed someone was hiding in their basement.

Upon arrival, at the residence, a 41-year-old male from the City of Sheboygan was taken into custody. The suspect was transported to an area hospital for medical clearance.

Charges have been referred to the Ozaukee County District Attorney’s Office to include Fleeing/Eluding, Hit and Run Causing Injury, 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Burglary, Resisting or Obstructing an Officer and Bail Jumping.

I-43 Southbound was closed for approximately one hour during this investigation.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mequon Police Department, Bayside Police Department, Grafton Police Department, River Hills Police Department, Saukville Police Department, Thiensville Police Department, Mequon Fire Department and Lanser Towing.