DPW: ‘Defund the police’ mural on Water Street being removed due to ‘serious traffic safety concerns’





MILWAUKEE — The “defund the police” street mural along Water Street in downtown Milwaukee was removed Friday, July 10 due to “serious traffic safety concerns," according to officials with the Milwaukee Department of Public Works.



DPW officials noted the street mural “takes up an entire block of the southbound lanes of Water Street and the display covers the street’s traffic control pavement markings,” which “provide guidance and information to motorists and are essential for a safe flow of traffic.”





Officials added in a news release, “It has also been observed that the paint is very slick when wet and we have observed vehicles having difficulty breaking and stopping when approaching the Wells Street traffic signal. We have observed and/or received complaints that the mural paint surface is problematic for vehicles ranging from bicycles and motorcycles to buses when it rains.”



The mural was removed Friday, officials said, “due to these concerns.”





The words "Defund the Police" were painted on Water Street near City Hall on Wednesday, July 1, joining a wave of similar displays across the country following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the protests that followed.



On Friday, July 3 though, someone took to the painting -- changing the spelling to then read "Defend the Police." Later the same day, FOX6 News spotted another paint job underway -- reverting the spelling back to "Defund the Police."





"Defund the Police" street painting changed outside Milwaukee City Hall

Milwaukee Activist Frank Nitty stands by the "defund the police" street art, in both its message and location.



"The reason the police need to be defunded, because they're putting money where they want whenever they and want and they're doing whatever they want," Nitty said.



Henry Lee, who helped create the mural, was upset to see it go.



"It's kind of sad. They are always trying to erase what we stand for as black people," said Lee.





While the DPW said the removal was only about safety concerns, Milwaukee Common Council President Cavalier Jojnson said the department did look into it before making the move to remove the message.



"I asked DPW to make sure that when taking up the mural they are taking into account first amendment rights and to speak over that with the city attorney's office. I think they have done that," Johnson said. "I know the Department of Public Works is interested in working with in order to make sure there are programs in places so they can continue to make their voices heard."



Johnson also said marches and signs that demonstrators have used to voice their message have been doing a "tremendous job" of letting elected officials know what their sentiments are and to "keep raising your voices."





“The message painted on Water Street has been heard loud and clear by policymakers in city government, and the Department of Public Works has no intention to diminish the voices calling for change,” said Commissioner of Public Works Jeff Polenske in the release. “Our concern for unauthorized street art including the current mural on Water Street is solely about safety.”



DPW also noted that it participated in another mural effort at Locust Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive by assisting and providing space at the intersection for a Black Lives Matter mural. Officials said that mural did not result in the same safety hazards and used different materials which did not become as slippery as the one on Water Street when wet.



