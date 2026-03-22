Downtown Milwaukee shooting early Sunday; 1 killed, 2 wounded

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One person was killed, and two other people were wounded in a shooting in downtown Milwaukee in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 22.

Shooting details

What we know:

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. near Water and Knapp.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, three people were shot, with one of those people dying.

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The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirms they were called to the scene.

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What we don't know:

FOX6 is working to learn more about the shooting and the condition of the other two people who were shot.

FOX6 is expecting more information from MPD later today. Check back for updates.