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Downtown Milwaukee shooting early Sunday; 1 killed, 2 wounded

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Published  March 22, 2026 6:31am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
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Water Street

MILWAUKEE - One person was killed, and two other people were wounded in a shooting in downtown Milwaukee in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 22.

Shooting details

What we know:

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. near Water and Knapp.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, three people were shot, with one of those people dying.

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The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirms they were called to the scene.

Related

Milwaukee shooting near 37th and Kiley; 1 dead, 4 wounded
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Milwaukee shooting near 37th and Kiley; 1 dead, 4 wounded

Milwaukee police say five people were shot and one of those people died after gun violence near 37th and Kiley on Saturday, March 21.

What we don't know:

FOX6 is working to learn more about the shooting and the condition of the other two people who were shot.

FOX6 is expecting more information from MPD later today. Check back for updates.

The Source: The Milwaukee Fire Department and the Milwaukee Police Department provided FOX6 with the initial information. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner also provided FOX6 with info.

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