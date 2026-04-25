The Brief Milwaukee food trucks will soon close earlier than they have been. The Common Council approved a plan to restrict late-night operating hours. One food truck owner said he's concerned they will "lose everything."



Milwaukee food trucks will soon close earlier than they have been after the Common Council unanimously approved a plan this week to restrict late-night operating hours.

Local perspective:

Common Council members said the change came in response to safety concerns. The new rule, which takes effect on May 9, will require food trucks in the downtown area to close by 10 p.m. In other food truck zones, it's now 11 p.m.

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The previous closing time for food trucks in the city was 1 a.m.

Food truck parked on Water Street

‘This is not fair’

What they're saying:

On Saturday, the smell of burgers, brats and tacos lingered around the food trucks as busy cooks prepared tasty bites for hungry customers on Water Street.

"Everyone knows us here. A lot of support from students, from the community in this area," said Abdallah Ismail, who owns the Fatty Patty food truck.

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Ismail said their peak hour is 10 p.m. Soon, they won't be allowed to stay open at that time.

"If we close at 10, we lose everything," said Ismail. "We have to close. That's it. There's no work anymore."

Ismail said he and other food truck owners learned about the new rule from the news. He also said the city had reached out to them the first time they created restrictions for food trucks and outlined acceptable operating hours.

Abdallah Ismail, owner of Fatty Patty food truck

"This is not a fair decision, and at least they have to talk to us," he said. "I'm a legit legal business – that I pay tax, that I have my permits, that I obey to all rules that the city has – so they should at least respect us."

For now, the businesses parked along Water Street said they hope they can find a solution with Common Council members that works for everyone.

"I hope that they're going to listen to us. If not, we want to see how we can solve it," said Ismail.

In a statement, Ald. Robert Bauman said:

"The city and council followed all required procedures regarding posting and publishing notice of this legislation. Same process for all files that come before the council.

"There was a public hearing on this file before the Public Safety and Health Committee. There was public testimony in favor and against the file.

"The file passed the council unanimously and I understand it has been signed by the mayor.

"We are doing everything we can to quell the violence and disorder that has plagued the downtown entertainment districts. MPD and other stakeholders testified that food trucks were a contributing factor to this violence and disorder."

Editor's note: This story was updated to include Bauman's statement.