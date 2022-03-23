Expand / Collapse search

Downsizing products instead of upsizing price

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Steve Noviello says check the fine print. He joins FOX6 WakeUp with the latest trend in downsizing products instead of upsizing their price.

Think the price of your favorite brand at the store hasn't jumped due to inflation? Consumer reporter Steve Noviello says check the fine print. He joins FOX6 WakeUp with the latest trend in downsizing products instead of upsizing their price. 

