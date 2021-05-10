Expand / Collapse search

Double shooting near 45th and Juneau; person of interest in custody

Published 
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured near 45th and Juneau around 5:30 a.m. Monday, May 10.

A 40-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. A 33-year-old from Milwaukee sustained non-life-threatening injuries and walked into a hospital for treatment. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

A person of interest is in custody. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.  

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Suspect sought, shots fired incident on Milwaukee’s south side
slideshow

Suspect sought, shots fired incident on Milwaukee’s south side

Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s help to identify and locate a suspect wanted in a "shots fired" incident that occurred on Monday, May 3, 2021.