Double shooting near 45th and Juneau; person of interest in custody

Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured near 45th and Juneau around 5:30 a.m. Monday, May 10.

A 40-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. A 33-year-old from Milwaukee sustained non-life-threatening injuries and walked into a hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

A person of interest is in custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.

