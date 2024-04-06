Doral, Florida martini bar shooting leaves 2 dead, 7 hurt

A security guard was killed and a police officer was injured in a Doral, Florida, martini bar, where nine people were shot early Saturday morning.

Police said it happened at a bar in Doral’s City Place, a shopping and entertainment center in Miami-Dade County, around 3:30 a.m., about 30 minutes before the bar closed.

A fight broke out between two patrons, and when a security guard intervened, one of the customers pulled out a gun and shot and killed the security guard, according to police.

Two Doral police officers who were working a private security detail at the bar exchanged fire with the gunman, killing the shooter and wounding six bystanders, one woman and five men. Two of the gunshot victims are in critical condition. The other four are stable, police said.

One of the police officers was also shot in the lower extremity. The four-year veteran officer is in stable condition, police said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the police shooting. Authorities haven’t released any additional information about the shooting or the victims.

Police said one year ago today, officers had a mass casualty training at the same shopping center. Doral's police chief said the training helped to prevent more loss of life.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.