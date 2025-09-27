Doors Open Milwaukee weekend, more than 160 sites involved this year

article

The Brief Doors Open Milwaukee returns on Saturday, Sept. 27 and Sunday, Sept. 28. The event is free and open to the public. More than 160 iconic sites are involved this year.



Doors Open Milwaukee returns this weekend, offering access to more than 160 iconic sites throughout the area.

Local perspective:

This weekend marks the 15th year of Doors Open Milwaukee, a free event open to the public.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

A news release said this year’s event will feature new additions – including the Uplifting Mansion, The Wisconsin Club, Concordia 27, Food For Health, She Slangs Wood and more. Attendees can also enjoy returning favorites like the Bradley Symphony Center, America’s Black Holocaust Museum and Frank Lloyd Wright’s Burnham Block.

Explore the full list of participating locations on Historic Milwaukee’s website to start planning your visit.

Related article

The backstory:

Doors Open Milwaukee was inspired by similar open-house events like Doors Open Toronto and Doors Open Denver. The concept was brought to life in 2011 by George Wagner, a Historic Milwaukee tour guide and retired librarian who envisioned a way to make Milwaukee’s rich architecture accessible to all.

The inaugural event attracted 10,000 visitors across 80 locations. Last year, more than 72,000 people visited 150 sites throughout Milwaukee.