Door County fatal crash; motorist drove off ferry dock, into water

article

The Brief A motorist driving an SUV drove off the ferry dock in the Town of Liberty Grove on Thursday, Oct. 10. The lone occupant in the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene.



The Door County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash at the ferry dock in the Town of Liberty Grove. That dock is for the ferry that travels to Washington Island.

The sheriff's office provided an update on its Facebook page – indicating that around 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, an SUV drove off the ferry dock from State Highway 42 – and ended up in the water. Officials say the vehicle's lone occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene.

As a result of this incident, State Highway 42 was shut down until around 3:15 a.m. Friday.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Emergency personnel from the following agencies responded to the scene:

Sister Bay/Liberty Grove Fire Department

Egg Harbor Fire Department

Ephraim Fire Department

Baileys Harbor Fire Department

Gibraltar Fire Department

Washington Island Fire Department

Sturgeon Bay Fire Department

United States Coast Guard

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR)

Door County Emergency Services

Door County Dive Team