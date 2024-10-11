Door County fatal crash; motorist drove off ferry dock, into water
TOWN OF LIBERTY GROVE, Wis. - The Door County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash at the ferry dock in the Town of Liberty Grove. That dock is for the ferry that travels to Washington Island.
The sheriff's office provided an update on its Facebook page – indicating that around 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, an SUV drove off the ferry dock from State Highway 42 – and ended up in the water. Officials say the vehicle's lone occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene.
As a result of this incident, State Highway 42 was shut down until around 3:15 a.m. Friday.
The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Emergency personnel from the following agencies responded to the scene:
- Sister Bay/Liberty Grove Fire Department
- Egg Harbor Fire Department
- Ephraim Fire Department
- Baileys Harbor Fire Department
- Gibraltar Fire Department
- Washington Island Fire Department
- Sturgeon Bay Fire Department
- United States Coast Guard
- Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR)
- Door County Emergency Services
- Door County Dive Team