‘Don’t post a photo of that vaccination card,’ BBB says

As more receive the coronavirus vaccine, the urge to share the news and your vaccine card with others grows, but the Better Business Bureau warns you may be doing more harm than good.

"I think it’s basically a problem of over-sharing information, especially on the social media networks," said Jared Olson with OnTech Systems, Inc.

According to cybersecurity experts, you can do a lot to protect yourself.

"Information that would give an identity thief pieces of a puzzle that they could build to get the final picture," said Olson. "Essentially open up credit cards on behalf of somebody else’s name, intercept their tax return and their tax refund. All sorts of negative things can come from posting too much or sharing too much information online."

Officials with the Better Business Bureau say this stuff is already happening.

"We’re starting to hear now around the country that slowly there are reports coming in of scammers getting ahold of that information and even making fake copies of the vaccination card and even selling them," said Lisa Schiller with the BBB.

If you feel inclined to share that you've received your vaccination, post a picture of a button or of yourself getting the shot.

"Go ahead and announce it, but don’t post a photo of that vaccination card," said Schiller.

If you’ve already posted your card online, cybersecurity experts say you should take it down and then monitor your financial accounts.

"Make sure you’re monitoring these things, and really be scrupulous," said Olson.