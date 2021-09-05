Donations needed for Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy: Team Rubicon

article

Fort McCoy made an appeal on social media on Sunday, Sept. 5 for gently used clothing.

Team Rubicon, a nonprofit organization supporting the mission at Fort McCoy, is now accepting donations of new or freshly laundered, gently used clothing for the Afghans who arrived in Wisconsin as part of Operation Allies Welcome.

The social media post says clothes should be seasonably appropriate. Drop off donations of, again, new, or freshly laundered, culturally appropriate clothing for infants, children, women, and men at the Sparta Armory, located at 602 E Division Street in Sparta from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. seven days a week.

The Fort McCoy Visitor Control Center is not able to accept donations.