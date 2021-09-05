Expand / Collapse search

Donations needed for Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy: Team Rubicon

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Military
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Fort McCoy, Wisconsin article

Fort McCoy, Wisconsin

SPARTA, Wis. - Fort McCoy made an appeal on social media on Sunday, Sept. 5 for gently used clothing.

Team Rubicon, a nonprofit organization supporting the mission at Fort McCoy, is now accepting donations of new or freshly laundered, gently used clothing for the Afghans who arrived in Wisconsin as part of Operation Allies Welcome.

The social media post says clothes should be seasonably appropriate. Drop off donations of, again, new, or freshly laundered, culturally appropriate clothing for infants, children, women, and men at the Sparta Armory, located at 602 E Division Street in Sparta from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. seven days a week.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The Fort McCoy Visitor Control Center is not able to accept donations.

Andre Smith funeral service set; grandfather accused of beating the boy
slideshow

Andre Smith funeral service set; grandfather accused of beating the boy

The details on the visitation and funeral services for Andre Smith II were revealed. Smith was beaten to death, allegedly at the hands of his grandfather, Andrez Martina.

Fire near 84th and Congress in Milwaukee, building damaged
slideshow

Fire near 84th and Congress in Milwaukee, building damaged

Firefighters on Sunday, Sept. 5 responded to the scene of a structure fire near 84th and Congress in Milwaukee.

Hogs for Heroes: Sheboygan veteran gifted motorcycle

Hogs for Heroes gifted Aaron Kream, a medically retired Sheboygan veteran, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle -- a type of ''alternative therapy.''