Donate Life flag raising; honors organ donors, recognizes recipients

The Brief Froedtert and MCW held a flag-raising ceremony on April 8 to launch National Donate Life Month. The 1:08 p.m. start time honored how one donor can save eight lives. It was followed by a 100-second silence for patients on transplant waitlists. The "Donate Life" flag serves as a tribute to donors and a symbol of hope for the 100,000+ people currently awaiting transplants in the U.S.



Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin honored organ donors and recognized organ recipients on Wednesday, April 8, to kick off National Donate Life Month.

National Donate Life Month

What we know:

At 1:08 p.m. Wednesday, a flag-raising was held at the medical complex. The time is significant because it signified that one donor can save eight lives. Organizers of this event also held a 100-second moment of silence to represent the more than 100,000 patients waiting for a life-saving transplant in the U.S. In Wisconsin, more than 1,400 people need organs.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

A news release says the Donate Life flag was first introduced in 2006. Since then, it has become a national symbol of unity, remembrance and hope, while honoring those touched by donation and transplantation.

During the past 19 years, an estimated 100,000 Donate Life Flags have flown across America.

Make the commitment

What you can do:

Learn more about organ donation and getting yourself on the registry when you visit the Donate Life America website.