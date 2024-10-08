Donate blood to Red Cross in October, get $10 Amazon gift card
MILWAUKEE - The American Red Cross continues to work to restock critically needed blood products due to the ongoing impact of Hurricane Helene’s devastation in the Southeast.
Donors outside affected areas are encouraged to make an appointment to give now and help keep the blood supply stable in the weeks to come.
The time to give blood or platelets is now. Bring hope to those in need by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App. As the Red Cross continues to urge people to give blood or platelets now, our teams are also on the ground providing vital relief − like food, water, shelter and support − in communities devastated by Hurricane Helene.
If you’re able to help those impacted by disasters big and small across the country, like Helene, please consider making a gift of any amount.
All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma Oct. 1-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win one of three $5,000 gift cards. For full details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Treat.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 8-31:
Dodge
Beaver Dam
10/8/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
10/23/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St
Fox Lake
10/17/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fox Lake Correctional, W10237 Lake Emily Rd
Horicon
10/9/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., MarshView Ministries, 103 South Cedar St
Juneau
10/21/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Human Services and Health Department, 199 County Road DF
Lomira
10/28/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church ST
Mayville
10/23/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street
11/6/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran School, 520 Bridge Street
Randolph
10/9/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Randolph High School, 110 Meadowood Dr
_______________
Fond du Lac
Fond du Lac
10/8/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Moraine Park Tech Coll, 235 N National Ave
10/9/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thrive Church, 79 E 2nd St
10/21/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd
10/23/2024: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fond du Lac High School, 801 Campus Dr
10/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, 625 W Rolling Meadows Dr
11/8/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fire Department Station 1, 815 S Main St
Ripon
10/22/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St
Saint Cloud
10/22/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., St Cloud Athletic Club, 911 Main St
_______________
Jefferson
Fort Atkinson
10/14/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Creamery 201, 201 N. Main St.
10/16/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fort Atkinson High School, 925 Lexington Blvd
Jefferson
10/30/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson High School, 700 W Milwaukee St
Johnson Creek
10/10/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St
10/31/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Johnson Creek High School, 455 Aztalan St.
Lake Mills
10/8/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St
10/16/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Lake Mills High School, 615 Catlin Dr
Sullivan
10/22/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Elementary School, 618 Bakertown Road
Watertown
10/14/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street
10/15/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street
11/4/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Maranatha Baptist University, 745 W Main St
_______________
Kenosha
Kenosha
10/28/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Herzing University, 5800 7th Ave
_______________
Milwaukee
Greendale
10/11/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St
10/24/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Martin Luther High School, 5201 South 76th Street
Milwaukee
10/9/2024: 7 a.m. - 10 a.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St
10/10/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Honey Creek Corporate Center, 115 S 84th St
10/18/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave
10/22/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., 309 The Renaissance, 309 N. Water Street
10/22/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee Safety Academy, 6680 North Teutonia Avenue
10/25/2024: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Marquette Gymnasium, 1508 W. Clybourn Street
10/29/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Schlitz Park, 1555 N River Center Dr
10/29/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., UWM Student Union, 2200 Kenwood Blvd
11/5/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E Pittsburgh Ave
11/5/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., General Mitchell Airport Delta Air Lines, 5300 S Howell Ave
Oak Creek
11/5/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oak Creek East Middle School, 9330 S Shepard Ave
West Allis
10/30/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Nathan Hale High School, 11601 W Lincoln Ave
_______________
Ozaukee
Cedarburg
10/28/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cedarburg Public Library, W63N589 Hanover Ave
Fredonia
10/11/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave
Mequon
10/25/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary, 11831 N Seminary Drive 65 W
Port Washington
10/15/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St
10/21/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., WJ Niederkorn Library, 316 W Grand Ave.
Saukville
11/8/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., A Place to Be Spirituality Center, 166 W Dekora St
_______________
Racine
Burlington
10/29/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Burlington United Methodist Church, 857 W State St
Racine
10/24/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 6 Mile Rd
Sturtevant
10/31/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., REAL School, 10116 Stellar Ave
Waterford
10/21/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington Caldwell School District, 8937 Big Bend Rd
_______________
Sheboygan
Cedar Grove
10/8/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St
Howards Grove
10/24/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Howards Grove Community Center, 913 S Wisconsin Dr
Kohler
10/11/2024: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Kohler High School, 333 Upper Road
Oostburg
11/7/2024: 11 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Oostburg State Bank, 905 Center Ave
Plymouth
10/23/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ladewig Zinkgraf American Legion Post 243, 40 S Stafford St
Random Lake
10/14/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Lady of the Lakes, 230 Butler St.
Sheboygan
10/11/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
10/18/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
10/25/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
11/1/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
11/4/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Calvary Evanglical Lutheran Church, 2132 N 27th St
11/8/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Etude Group, 830 Virginia Ave
11/8/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
_______________
Walworth
Delavan
10/17/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E Geneva St
Elkhorn
10/16/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E Geneva St
10/17/2024: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, N5690 Cobblestone Rd
Lake Geneva
10/25/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road
11/4/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Badger High School, 220 E South St
Sharon
11/5/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St
Walworth
11/6/2024: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Ln
_______________
Washington
Hartford
11/7/2024: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Festival Foods, 1275 Bell Ave
Kewaskum
11/1/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Kewaskum High School, 1510 Bilgo Ln
West Bend
10/25/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 36, 712 Park Ave.
_______________
Waukesha
Brookfield
10/17/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101
10/28/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 270 Lord Street
Hartland
10/15/2024: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd
10/18/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave
10/21/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr
11/7/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Rustic Manor 1848, 3115 WI-83
Menomonee Falls
10/14/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Menomonee Falls Public Library, W156 N8436 Pilgrim Rd
11/7/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., LindenGrove Menomonee Falls, W180N8071 Town Hall Rd
Mukwonago
10/21/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St
Muskego
10/22/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Muskego Public Library, S73W16663 Janesville Rd
New Berlin
10/9/2024: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., New Berlin West Middle & High School, 18695 W Cleveland Ave
10/15/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
North Prairie
10/21/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE
Oconomowoc
10/25/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St
Pewaukee
10/8/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/9/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/11/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/12/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/13/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/14/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/15/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/16/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/18/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/19/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/20/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/21/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/22/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/23/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/23/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd
10/25/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/26/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/27/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/28/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/29/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/30/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/1/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/2/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/3/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/4/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/5/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/6/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/8/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
Sussex
10/17/2024: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr
Waukesha
10/30/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lucida, 20633 Watertown Ct
11/1/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Waukesha Public Library, 321 Wisconsin Avenue
11/8/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Campus Center, 100 N East Ave