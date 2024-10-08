Donate blood to Red Cross in October, get $10 Amazon gift card

article

The Brief The American Red Cross continues to work to restock critically needed blood products. As the Red Cross continues to urge people to give blood or platelets now, our teams are also on the ground providing vital relief − like food, water, shelter and support − in communities devastated by Hurricane Helene. All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma Oct. 1-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card.



The American Red Cross continues to work to restock critically needed blood products due to the ongoing impact of Hurricane Helene’s devastation in the Southeast.

Donors outside affected areas are encouraged to make an appointment to give now and help keep the blood supply stable in the weeks to come.

The time to give blood or platelets is now. Bring hope to those in need by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App. As the Red Cross continues to urge people to give blood or platelets now, our teams are also on the ground providing vital relief − like food, water, shelter and support − in communities devastated by Hurricane Helene.

If you’re able to help those impacted by disasters big and small across the country, like Helene, please consider making a gift of any amount.

All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma Oct. 1-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win one of three $5,000 gift cards. For full details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Treat.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 8-31:

Dodge

Beaver Dam

10/8/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

10/23/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St

Fox Lake

10/17/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fox Lake Correctional, W10237 Lake Emily Rd

Horicon

10/9/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., MarshView Ministries, 103 South Cedar St

Juneau

10/21/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Human Services and Health Department, 199 County Road DF

Lomira

10/28/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church ST

Mayville

10/23/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street

11/6/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran School, 520 Bridge Street

Randolph

10/9/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Randolph High School, 110 Meadowood Dr

_______________

Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac

10/8/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Moraine Park Tech Coll, 235 N National Ave

10/9/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thrive Church, 79 E 2nd St

10/21/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd

10/23/2024: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fond du Lac High School, 801 Campus Dr

10/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, 625 W Rolling Meadows Dr

11/8/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fire Department Station 1, 815 S Main St

Ripon

10/22/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

Saint Cloud

10/22/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., St Cloud Athletic Club, 911 Main St

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

10/14/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Creamery 201, 201 N. Main St.

10/16/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fort Atkinson High School, 925 Lexington Blvd

Jefferson

10/30/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson High School, 700 W Milwaukee St

Johnson Creek

10/10/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St

10/31/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Johnson Creek High School, 455 Aztalan St.

Lake Mills

10/8/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

10/16/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Lake Mills High School, 615 Catlin Dr

Sullivan

10/22/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Elementary School, 618 Bakertown Road

Watertown

10/14/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

10/15/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

11/4/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Maranatha Baptist University, 745 W Main St

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

10/28/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Herzing University, 5800 7th Ave

_______________

Milwaukee

Greendale

10/11/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

10/24/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Martin Luther High School, 5201 South 76th Street

Milwaukee

10/9/2024: 7 a.m. - 10 a.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

10/10/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Honey Creek Corporate Center, 115 S 84th St

10/18/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave

10/22/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., 309 The Renaissance, 309 N. Water Street

10/22/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee Safety Academy, 6680 North Teutonia Avenue

10/25/2024: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Marquette Gymnasium, 1508 W. Clybourn Street

10/29/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Schlitz Park, 1555 N River Center Dr

10/29/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., UWM Student Union, 2200 Kenwood Blvd

11/5/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E Pittsburgh Ave

11/5/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., General Mitchell Airport Delta Air Lines, 5300 S Howell Ave

Oak Creek

11/5/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oak Creek East Middle School, 9330 S Shepard Ave

West Allis

10/30/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Nathan Hale High School, 11601 W Lincoln Ave

_______________

Ozaukee

Cedarburg

10/28/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cedarburg Public Library, W63N589 Hanover Ave

Fredonia

10/11/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave

Mequon

10/25/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary, 11831 N Seminary Drive 65 W

Port Washington

10/15/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St

10/21/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., WJ Niederkorn Library, 316 W Grand Ave.

Saukville

11/8/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., A Place to Be Spirituality Center, 166 W Dekora St

_______________

Racine

Burlington

10/29/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Burlington United Methodist Church, 857 W State St

Racine

10/24/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 6 Mile Rd

Sturtevant

10/31/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., REAL School, 10116 Stellar Ave

Waterford

10/21/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington Caldwell School District, 8937 Big Bend Rd

_______________

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

10/8/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Howards Grove

10/24/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Howards Grove Community Center, 913 S Wisconsin Dr

Kohler

10/11/2024: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Kohler High School, 333 Upper Road

Oostburg

11/7/2024: 11 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Oostburg State Bank, 905 Center Ave

Plymouth

10/23/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ladewig Zinkgraf American Legion Post 243, 40 S Stafford St

Random Lake

10/14/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Lady of the Lakes, 230 Butler St.

Sheboygan

10/11/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

10/18/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

10/25/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

11/1/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

11/4/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Calvary Evanglical Lutheran Church, 2132 N 27th St

11/8/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Etude Group, 830 Virginia Ave

11/8/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

Delavan

10/17/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E Geneva St

Elkhorn

10/16/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E Geneva St

10/17/2024: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, N5690 Cobblestone Rd

Lake Geneva

10/25/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road

11/4/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Badger High School, 220 E South St

Sharon

11/5/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St

Walworth

11/6/2024: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Ln

_______________

Washington

Hartford

11/7/2024: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Festival Foods, 1275 Bell Ave

Kewaskum

11/1/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Kewaskum High School, 1510 Bilgo Ln

West Bend

10/25/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 36, 712 Park Ave.

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

10/17/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

10/28/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 270 Lord Street

Hartland

10/15/2024: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd

10/18/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave

10/21/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr

11/7/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Rustic Manor 1848, 3115 WI-83

Menomonee Falls

10/14/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Menomonee Falls Public Library, W156 N8436 Pilgrim Rd

11/7/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., LindenGrove Menomonee Falls, W180N8071 Town Hall Rd

Mukwonago

10/21/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St

Muskego

10/22/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Muskego Public Library, S73W16663 Janesville Rd

New Berlin

10/9/2024: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., New Berlin West Middle & High School, 18695 W Cleveland Ave

10/15/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

North Prairie

10/21/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE

Oconomowoc

10/25/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St

Pewaukee

10/8/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/9/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/11/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/12/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/13/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/14/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/15/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/16/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/18/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/19/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/20/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/21/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/22/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/23/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/23/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd

10/25/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/26/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/27/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/28/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/29/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/30/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/1/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/2/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/3/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/4/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/5/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/6/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/8/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Sussex

10/17/2024: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr

Waukesha

10/30/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lucida, 20633 Watertown Ct

11/1/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Waukesha Public Library, 321 Wisconsin Avenue

11/8/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Campus Center, 100 N East Ave