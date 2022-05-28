Domestic violence homicide near 42nd and Bonny

Police are investigating a domestic violence-related homicide near 42nd and Bonny around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, May 28.

A 36-year-old Milwaukee man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 22-year-old Milwaukee man and a 33-year-old Milwaukee female were taken into custody in connection with this incident. Two firearms were recovered.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.