Expand / Collapse search

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library benefits Wisconsin children

By
News
Published August 26, 2026 5:43 PM CDT
Published August 26, 2026 5:43 PM CDT
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library benefits Wisconsin children
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library benefits Wisconsin children

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library benefits Wisconsin children

Dolly Parton's legacy is leaving a mark in the homes of kids right here in Wisconsin. Her Imagination Library has helped put books in kids' hands at an early age.

The Brief

    • Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is gifting books to children across Wisconsin communities.
    • The Greenfield School District has distributed nearly 55,000 books over seven years.
    • United Way of Washington County currently has more than 1,600 families enrolled in the program.

MILWAUKEE - Dolly Parton's legacy is leaving a mark in the homes of kids right here in Wisconsin. Her Imagination Library has helped put books in kids' hands at an early age.

Imagination Library

What we know:

"We've distributed almost 55,000 books to students," said Lisa Elliott, Greenfield School District superintendent.

The Greenfield School District has been a part of the program for seven years. The Imagination Library gifts families children's books from birth to 5 years old through funding shared by Dolly Parton's foundation and local community partners.

"As budgets get tighter in family households it is probably not one of those things that's a necessity and so for us to be able to provide this to families it's a really beautiful gift," Elliott said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Dolly Parton remembered; legacy of learning
Dolly Parton remembered; legacy of learning

Dolly Parton remembered; legacy of learning

Country music superstar Dolly Parton leaves a legacy of learning in the wake of her passing. Ali Haigh of United Way Racine County talked with Wisconsin Live Desk about how the Imagination Library in that community is making a big difference in the lives of children.

Inspired by her dad's inability to read or write, Dolly Parton started the Imagination Library in 1995.

"Once the news broke of Dolly passing, we had a number of people calling, emailing and stopping in our office to be part of this program," said Kristin Brandner, CEO of United Way of Washington County.

United Way of Washington County has been a part of the program for two years. Brandner said they have more than 1,600 families currently enrolled.

"The fact that kids in Washington County are touched by Dolly Parton, I think that is an amazing story," Brandner said.

Related

Dolly Parton, music icon, dies at 80 following 'brief battle with cancer'
article

Dolly Parton, music icon, dies at 80 following 'brief battle with cancer'

Dolly Parton, a country music icon, has died at 80 after health struggles. The legend leaves behind a towering legacy.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6's Christina Van Zelst and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from Lisa Elliott, Greenfield School District, Kristin Brandner and United Way of Washington County.

NewsWashington CountyGreenfield