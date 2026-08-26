Dolly Parton's Imagination Library benefits Wisconsin children

The Brief Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is gifting books to children across Wisconsin communities. The Greenfield School District has distributed nearly 55,000 books over seven years. United Way of Washington County currently has more than 1,600 families enrolled in the program.



Dolly Parton's legacy is leaving a mark in the homes of kids right here in Wisconsin. Her Imagination Library has helped put books in kids' hands at an early age.

Imagination Library

What we know:

"We've distributed almost 55,000 books to students," said Lisa Elliott, Greenfield School District superintendent.

The Greenfield School District has been a part of the program for seven years. The Imagination Library gifts families children's books from birth to 5 years old through funding shared by Dolly Parton's foundation and local community partners.

"As budgets get tighter in family households it is probably not one of those things that's a necessity and so for us to be able to provide this to families it's a really beautiful gift," Elliott said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Inspired by her dad's inability to read or write, Dolly Parton started the Imagination Library in 1995.

"Once the news broke of Dolly passing, we had a number of people calling, emailing and stopping in our office to be part of this program," said Kristin Brandner, CEO of United Way of Washington County.

United Way of Washington County has been a part of the program for two years. Brandner said they have more than 1,600 families currently enrolled.

"The fact that kids in Washington County are touched by Dolly Parton, I think that is an amazing story," Brandner said.

Related article

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6's Christina Van Zelst and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.