Dog electrocuted, pet owner shocked while raking leaves from sewer

A Milwaukee man was shocked while raking leaves from a sewer, and his dog was electrocuted near 59th and McKinley on Friday, Nov. 4.

Police said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. A 56-year-old Milwaukee man was raking leaves from a sewer when his dog approached a pole and was electrocuted. The man also received an electric shock.

According to officials, the dog died from the electric shock. The Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and treated for non-fatal injuries.