Dog Days of Winter in Thiensville; winter fun with furry friends

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Out and About
Dog Days of Winter in Thiensville allows people to have fun and make memories with their pets and families.

THIENSVILLE, Wis. - FOX6 visits Dog Days of Winter in Thiensville, where people can have fun and create memories with their families and pets.

Dog Days of Winter takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 8. Registration is just $30 per dog, and it includes a Village Park Reimagined pet bandana, s'mores kit for two, and swag from our partners.

If you have a fun winter costume/outfit for your dog, enter them into the cutest dog contest for an enviable prize!

Dog Days of Winter in Thiensville; activities and food

The event features a one-mile walk around Village Park. At Dog Days of Winter, you can purchase a hot meal or beverage or sit by the warmth of our bonfire and roast s'mores.

Dog Days of Winter in Thiensville; Dog Gone Great treats

Bring your furry friend down to Dog Days of Winter in Thiensville to get some yummy treats from Dog Gone Great.

Dog Days of Winter in Thiensville; dog ice sculptures

Dog Days of Winter features amazing artists making dogs into ice sculptures.