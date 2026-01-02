Waukesha County deputy bit by dog during domestic violence investigation

article

The Brief A Waukesha County deputy was injured during a domestic violence investigation in the Village of Lisbon. During the investigation, officials say a 64-year-old man intentionally directed his dog toward a deputy. The deputy used deadly force against the animal to stop the attack.



A Waukesha County deputy was bitten by a dog while investigating a domestic violence incident in the Village of Lisbon on Thursday night, Jan. 1.

What we know:

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a reported domestic violence incident on Oakwood Road in the Village of Lisbon around 7:20 p.m.

During the course of the investigation, a 64-year-old man intentionally directed his dog toward a deputy.

The dog bit the deputy. The deputy used deadly force against the animal to stop the attack.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The subject was taken into custody and later transported to the Waukesha County Jail on charges of battery to a law enforcement officer with use of a dangerous weapon.

The deputy sustained non-life threatening injuries and was treated at the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.