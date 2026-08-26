Dog bites, injures Milwaukee police officers; suspect arrested
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee police officers were hurt after they were both bitten by a dog early Wednesday morning, Aug. 26.
Dog bite incident
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 4 a.m. officers responded to a business near 6th and Rosedale for a trespassing incident.
While officers were trying to arrest the suspect, a 25-year-old woman, she instructed her dog to attack the officers.
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The dog bit two officers. Officers used non-lethal options to stop the attack.
The two officers, a 36-year-old with over two years of service and a 27-year-old with less than a year of service, were both taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Both officers have since been released from the hospital and are home recovering.
The suspect was arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.