Dodge County tactical incident; Town of Elba residents shelter

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The Brief Law enforcement agencies responded to an active tactical situation Sunday in the Town of Elba. Residents in the immediate area of Rec Road and Temkin Road were asked to shelter in place. Highway 73 was closed between Highway 151 and the city of Columbus during the incident.



Law enforcement agencies responded to an active tactical situation in the Town of Elba on Sunday, June 14.

What we know:

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said the incident was in the area of Rec Road and Temkin Road, just south of Columbus.

Residents in the immediate area were asked to shelter in place until further notice because of an immediate and ongoing safety concern in the affected area.

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Members of the public were also asked to avoid the area so emergency personnel could safely conduct operations.

Officials said there was no indication of a threat to the public outside the affected area. Residents and motorists were urged to follow all law enforcement instructions and avoid entering the area.

Dig deeper:

Highway 73 was closed between Highway 151 and the city of Columbus. Motorists were asked to use alternate routes and expect the closure to remain in place until the situation was resolved.

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The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Police Department were also involved in the response.

The sheriff's office said updates would be provided when information could be safely released.