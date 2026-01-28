Dodge County semi crash; hit guardrail, overturned on U.S. Highway 151

article

The Brief The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a semi that happened Wednesday morning. The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 151 northbound at State Highway 26 in the Town of Chester The Peterbilt tractor-trailer left the roadway, struck a guardrail, and overturned, blocking both northbound lanes.



What we know:

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 6:15 a.m. on U.S. Highway 151 northbound at State Highway 26 in the Town of Chester.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a 61-year-old man from Marshall, Wisconsin, was operating a 2015 Peterbilt tractor-trailer northbound on U.S. 151 when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a guardrail, and overturned.

The crash shut down northbound U.S. Highway 151 between the State Highway 26 off-ramp and on-ramp.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.