Dodge County semi crash; hit guardrail, overturned on U.S. Highway 151
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - An overturned semi shut down a portion of northbound U.S. Highway 151 in Dodge County on Wednesday morning, Jan. 28.
What we know:
According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 6:15 a.m. on U.S. Highway 151 northbound at State Highway 26 in the Town of Chester.
Preliminary investigation indicates that a 61-year-old man from Marshall, Wisconsin, was operating a 2015 Peterbilt tractor-trailer northbound on U.S. 151 when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a guardrail, and overturned.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The crash shut down northbound U.S. Highway 151 between the State Highway 26 off-ramp and on-ramp.
The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.