Dodge County pursuit, squad struck; driver arrested in Waupun

A 42-year-old Mazomanie woman was taken into custody Wednesday, Aug. 24 after fleeing from a traffic stop and striking squad car in Dodge County on Monday, Aug. 22.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Aug. 22 shortly before 7 p.m. a sergeant conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 151 near Redwood Road in the town of Trenton, Dodge County. As the sergeant was conducting his traffic stop, the driver lied about her identity. She then fled from the traffic stop in her vehicle.

She traveled north to County Highway M, struck the sergeant’s squad car after losing control, and then crashed on Milligan Road in a cornfield. She fled on foot into the cornfield and was not located that evening. A K9 and drone were deployed, but due to the difficulties of tracking a subject in a cornfield, she was unable to be taken into custody at that time.

During the afternoon hours of Tuesday, Aug. 23 female matching the description of the fleeing driver was seen in the Waupun area, however, after an extensive search, she was unable to be located. A notice was given to the community in regards to this subject via the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office App and social media.

At 3:53 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 a report of a female yelling for help was received at Landall’s trailer park in the City of Waupun. The female was identified as the fleeing driver and she was taken into custody.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Multiple charges will be forwarded to the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office in this case, including a felony charge for fleeing/eluding a law enforcement officer.