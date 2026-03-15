Dodge County police chase, driver arrested for OWI in Juneau

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The Brief Authorities in Dodge County arrested a man following a police chase early Sunday morning, March 15. It started when the sheriff's office got a call about a person driving erratically and forcing people to stop on the highway, and then asking those people for money. When deputies tried to pull him over, he sped off and a chase ensued. The chase ended in Juneau, where he was arrested for OWI.



A Middleton man was arrested for OWI in Dodge County following a police chase early Sunday morning, March 15.

Early morning police chase

What we know:

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, just after midnight on Sunday, the sheriff’s office got a report from a caller on US Highway 151, who said a man was driving erratically.

The caller said the man was chasing them, and at one point had stopped in front of their car, forcing them to stop on the highway.

The man got out of his vehicle and was asking the caller for money. The caller was able to get away and said the suspect exited at a Beaver Dam exit.

As deputies were investigating, a second caller reported a similar incident in the City of Beaver Dam.

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Beaver Dam police officers found the suspect and performed a traffic stop. The investigating deputies went to the traffic stop as well.

During the traffic stop, officers suspected the driver was possibly under the influence and ordered him out of the car. The driver refused and instead fled the traffic stop in his vehicle.

Officers and deputies pursued the suspect together. The pursuit went through the city of Beaver Dam, east on County Highway B to State Highway 26, then south towards Juneau. As the suspect slowed at the intersection of State Highways 26 and 33, a sergeant from the sheriff’s office performed a pursuit immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver, which caused the suspect to spin out and go off the road.

Arrested and in custody

What we know:

The suspect was able to drive back onto the highway and continued to drive away. As the pursuit entered the city of Juneau, a Juneau police officer deployed a tire deflation device. The suspect continued but stopped and was taken into custody near Main and Cross in Juneau.

The driver and only person in the vehicle, 36-year-old William McCann of Middleton, was arrested for Operating While Impaired (OWI) by a deputy.

Charges for felony fleeing/eluding and multiple counts of bail jumping will be forwarded to the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office.