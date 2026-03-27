Dodge County illegal dumping; approximately 40 tires on Neda Road

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The Brief The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help regarding an illegal dumping incident. Approximately 40 tires were illegally dumped on W. Neda Road. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726.



The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help regarding an illegal dumping incident.

What we know:

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, approximately 40 tires were illegally dumped on W. Neda Road between Thursday night, March 12 and into the early morning hours of Friday, March 13.

Police tips

What you can do:

If you witnessed any suspicious activity in the area during that time, or have any information that could assist in this investigation, please contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726. Reach out directly to Deputy Jackson at rjackson@co.dodge.wi.

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You can also submit a tip anonymously through the Dodge County app.