Dodge County Huber walkaway, last seen on Flock camera in Fond du Lac
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in finding inmate Anthony Johnson.
Anthony Johnson, age 30, is an inmate with court-ordered Huber privileges, which allow certain inmates to leave the facility for work and medical appointments.
Timeline and description
What we know:
Anthony left the Dodge County Jail just after 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 14 for work. He did go to his place of work near Oakfield, but left in the afternoon and did not return to the jail.
He left work in a blue 2002 Chevy Trailblazer with Wisconsin license plate of ASD9787. The last known confirmed sighting of the vehicle was a Flock camera hit in the City of Fond du Lac at 3:55 p.m. Anthony was due back to the jail at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
2002 Blue Chevy Trailblazer
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Anthony was last seen wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans and brown boots when he left the jail that morning.
Anthony Johnson
Anthony has ties to the Mayville area as well as the Fond du Lac area.
Tips
What we know:
Deputies are actively trying to find him.
If anyone has information about where he may be, or has recently been, please contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 920-386-3726. You can also contact the sheriff's office through the app and website.
The Source: The Dodge County Sheriff's Office sent FOX6 the information and pictures.