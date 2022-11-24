Dodge County fatal crash; driver struck tree while fleeing from deputy

A 21-year-old man is dead following a crash in Dodge County Thursday morning, Nov. 24. It happened around 1:20 a.m.

According to Dodge County Sheriff Office, a deputy attempted to stop a speeding car on County Highway (CTH C) near US Highway (USH) 151 in the Township of Trenton, approximately 3-4 miles south of Waupun.

The deputy turned around to attempt to stop the car, but it had accelerated away.

About one minute later, the deputy came upon the car, which had crashed into a tree adjacent to the roadway. Deputies manually extricated the driver from the severely damaged car and immediately began lifesaving actions. The driver was later pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other occupants in the car. The driver was identified as a 21-year-old man from the Fond du Lac area.

The crash is under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol, District 3 (Fond du Lac). No additional information is available for release at this time.