Dodge County 3-vehicle crash; 1 dead

One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Dodge County. It happened Sunday, Nov. 6 on USHY 151 and County Road C in the Township of Trenton.

Initial investigation showed that a 44-year-old man from Conway Faulkner, Arkansas was operating a 2014 Volvo semi-tractor and trailer eastbound on County Rd C.

The Volvo crossed the southbound lanes of USHY 151 to travel northbound on USHY 151. As it entered the northbound lanes of USHY 151 it was struck by a 2013 Town and Country operated by a 75-year-old man from Neenah, Wisconsin.

A 2016 Chevrolet Trax operated by a 59-year-old woman was also northbound and struck the Town and Country.

The male driver of the semi was not injured in the crash. The female driver of the Chevrolet Trax was transported by EMS for non-life threatening injuries.

The male driver and only occupant of the Town and Country was pronounced dead on scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

Assisting at the crash scene were: Lifestar EMS, Waupun Fire Department, Beaver Dam Fire Department, Waupun PD, Beaver Dam PD, Dodge County Emergency Response Team (DCERT), Dodge County Highway Department and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.