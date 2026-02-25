Dodge County child porn arrest; Fox Lake man faces charges
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the arrest of a Fox Lake man in an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.
What we know:
On Wednesday, Feb. 25, deputies said Samuel Lathrop, 18, was booked into the Dodge County Jail after the investigation.
Charges of Possession of Child Pornography are being requested to the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is leading this investigation and was assisted by the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations Digital Forensics Unit.
