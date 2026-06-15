Dodge County chase tops 100 mph; Marion woman charged

article

The Brief A Dodge County Sheriff’s lieutenant tried to stop a vehicle Sunday in the Village of Kekoskee. Officials said the vehicle fled northbound, with the pursuit reaching speeds of more than 100 mph. Lorie Johnson, 20, of Marion, was arrested and charged with felony fleeing and reckless endangering safety.



A 20-year-old Marion woman was charged after a Dodge County pursuit that reached speeds of more than 100 mph and continued into Fond du Lac County.

What we know:

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said a lieutenant tried to stop a vehicle shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday, June 14, in the Village of Kekoskee. Officials said the vehicle was traveling nearly 50 mph in a 25-mph zone.

According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle immediately sped away northbound, and a pursuit began. Another Dodge County deputy soon joined the pursuit, which continued into Fond du Lac County.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The driver failed to stop at stop signs and, at times, drove on the wrong side of the road. The vehicle was damaged after it failed to negotiate a turn and went into a ditch and field near Highland and Kinwood in Fond du Lac County.

The pursuit continued into Oakfield and toward Fond du Lac, where the vehicle entered northbound I-41.

Fond du Lac County deputies had prepared tire deflation devices on I-41 near Winnebago Street. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle slowed after earlier damage left it disabled, and it stopped on the shoulder just south of Winnebago Street.

A high-risk stop was conducted with help from Fond du Lac County deputies and Wisconsin State Patrol troopers. Both people in the vehicle were detained.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Dig deeper:

The driver, identified as Lorie Johnson, 20, of Marion, was arrested and taken to the Dodge County Jail. Her 20-year-old male passenger was released after being detained.

Johnson was charged Monday, June 15, in Dodge County Circuit Court with felony fleeing or eluding an officer and second-degree reckless endangering safety, along with a misdemeanor charge of bail jumping.