DNC 2024: Wisconsin makes impact at opening night of DNC

Wisconsin has 95 Democratic delegates in Chicago for the 2024 National Convention, and they aren’t just there to make noise and hol signs.

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez was the first Wisconsinite to take the stage in Chicago on Monday, Aug. 19.

She joined a few other party leaders from different states to talk up the impact Vice President Kamala Harris and the Biden administration has had in those states.

Rodriguez, who worked as a nurse before entering politics, focused her speech on health care. Rodriguez touted Harris and Gov. Tim Walz's commitment to protecting abortion access.

"Health care isn't just about drugs and treatment. It's about freedom," she said. "The freedom to make your own choices, and the freedom to get the care you need without worrying about the cost. Kamala Harris is fighting for that healthy future."

She won’t be the only Wisconsin connection to take the DNC stage; Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson is set to speak Wednesday night as well.