DNC 2024 in Chicago; Democrats gear up for convention

Chicago is about to open its arms to Democrats from around the country who are gathering for this week's convention.

The Democratic National Convention runs from Monday, Aug. 19 to Thursday, Aug. 22, and it’s going to look a lot different than it would have just one month ago.

There isn't much official business left to tend to for Democrats.

They already-nominated Vice President Kamala Harris and her VP pick Gov. Tim Walz virtually, so the focus this week will be parties and producing primetime programming.

Delegates, guests and other visitors were beaming with excitement ust as they came to look at the convention grounds on Sunday.

One delegate from Michigan, Barry Goodman, said of the six conventions he's been to, this one already stands out.

"This is a convention that’s never happened in this way, in the history of American politics, in the history of America," Goodman said. "So I think it’s the best word? It’s kind of cool."

Supporters say they're a lot more excited now than they were just four weeks ago, when President Joe Biden announced he was leaving the race. They are also defending Harris’ ascension to the top of the ticket, as Republicans accuse Democrats of ignoring the will of the people.

"I understand that argument. However, she was on the ticket, right? And if something had happened to him, no matter what, she was on the ticket, so I think that argument fails," said Sandra Cherfrere of Florida. "Now, if they went and pulled somebody from nowhere and brought ‘em in and been like, ‘This is your person.’ That’s different, because they voted for both of them."

A recent Marquette Law School Poll found enthusiasm among Democratic voters has rebounded over the last four weeks.

But now the question is, can Democrats maintain that energy through the convention and into November?