DNA helps solve 1977 Kenosha cold case: Tennessee man charged

The Brief James Fowler was arrested in Memphis for the 1977 strangulation murder of Ralph Gianoli in Kenosha after 48 years. Investigators used advanced forensic technology and a family tree database to match DNA found under the victim's fingernails to Fowler. Fowler, who previously served time for killing his father, faces extradition to Wisconsin.



A cold case is coming full circle. Prosecutors charged a 68-year-old Tennessee man in the 1977 killing of a Kenosha man. We are learning now how the police found the suspect after 48 years.

James Fowler, Ralph Gianoli

Cold case charges

The backstory:

Almost 50 years ago, the intersection of 25th Avenue and 53rd Street was the scene of a homicide. It went unsolved for nearly a half-century.

In September 1977, Kenosha police found 48-year-old Ralph Gianoli dead in a home. Officers said he had been strangled, and had blunt force trauma to his head and abdomen. Investigators collected DNA at the scene. But the case went cold.

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The case found new life with the help of advanced DNA technology. Investigators tested DNA under Gianoli's fingernails at a private lab. In 2023, they were able to create an unknown male DNA profile. This was uploaded into a family tree DNA database, leading to James Fowler, a man who was 19 at the time, completing his naval recruitment training. Police also say Fowler spent five years in prison for killing his own father in 1983.

Fast-forward to 2025

What we know:

In 2025, police found and interviewed Fowler in Memphis, Tennessee. They did not get much out of him.

The same year, the DNA under Gianoli's fingernails was confirmed to be Fowler's. He was arrested in Memphis on Monday, March 30.

James Fowler

On Tuesday, Kenosha police and Gianoli's family spoke at the Kenosha Police Department.

What they're saying:

"No victim is forgotten, and no case is ever truly closed until justice is served," Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton.

Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton

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"To say that we are overwhelmed is an understatement and overjoyed with the news that we received yesterday," said Carla Gianoli-Smith, Ralph Gianoli's niece.

Carla Gianoli-Smith

What's next:

Investigators are still trying to decipher a motive in this case. They said they believe Fowler met Gianoli the same night that Fowler allegedly killed Gianoli.

Right now, Fowler is in the process of being extradited from Tennessee. His warrant came with a $1.5 million bond.