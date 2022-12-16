Expand / Collapse search

DIY holiday treat

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Food
FOX6 News Milwaukee

The holidays are here and that means get together and parties We have the perfect DIY treat that is sure to be a hit.

Step 1: Cut pretzels in half down the center. Dip edges of each pretzel half in Marshmallow Fluff, then press onto the top of each Milano cookie. Dab a little powdered sugar on top of the Fluff, so it doesn’t stick.

Step 2: Flip the Milano cookies over, placing them on a parchment-lined baking sheet or tray.

Step 3: Place frosting in a piping bag with a No. 3-sized round piping tip—or use a resealable plastic bag with a corner snipped off—to draw three circles on each cookie: two for the eyes, and one at the bottom for the nose. Press a mini M&M into the center of each melted white chocolate circle, forming the reindeer’s eyes.

Step 4: Top the final blob of icing on each cookie with a red M&M, "M" side down.