Expand / Collapse search

Divine Consign sale: Sneak peek of this week's event

By
Published 
Updated 10:16AM
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Get ready for a one-of-a-kind treasure hunt

Brian is at The Brookfield Conference Center getting a sneak peek of this week’s big Divine Consign sale.

Women of all ages and size who love great deals on beautiful, gently used, unique, fashionable items get ready for a one-of-a-kind treasure hunt. 

Brian is at The Brookfield Conference Center getting a sneak peek of this week’s big Divine Consign sale.

Today through Saturday you can shop for over 40,000 clothing and accessory items at a super organized

Brian is getting a look at some of the great items available at Divine Consign in Brookfield.

About Divine Consign (website)

We met each other in a previous life as professional event planners. We followed the same path – had families, became stay-at-home moms and accumulated obscene amounts of unused clothing in our closets. And we wondered, "What are we going to do with all this great designer stuff we no longer wear?" It was then the idea hit us – why not create an event where we can sell our unused wardrobes at greatly reduced prices while simultaneously filling up our closets with amazing new pieces?  And so Divine Consign was born in 2009. Ten years later we continue to host Milwaukee’s largest shopping events for women of all ages and sizes six-times a year and we love every  minute of it!

Why pay full price when you can get the style you want and deserve on a budget

Brian is learning how to put a Spring wardrobe together with 8 interchangeable pieces.

Whether you’re looking for jewelry, shoes or other accessories you can find some unique pieces at discount prices today

Brian is with the owner of this month’s show who’s offering a one-of-a kind shopping experience.

It’s not often you can marry your skill with your passion to create a business that feeds your spirit and also fills a need for others. But we’re fortunate to have that with Divine Consign. It’s a community-based, one-of-a-kind shopping event that allows women to buy fashion at great bargains and also earn money. Simply divine!

Ladies, are you looking for a few fun pieces to add to your Spring wardrobe?

Brian is at Divine Consign in Brookfield where more than 40,000 new and gently used items are on the rack and waiting to find a new home.

Women of all ages and size who love great deals on beautiful, gently used, unique, fashionable items get ready for a one of a kind treasure hunt

Brian is at The Brookfield Conference Center getting a look at some items at this week’s big Divine Consign Sale.