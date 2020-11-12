Disneyland Resort expected to stay closed until January 2021

Disneyland Resort has announced that the park will remain closed until January 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This announcement came days after state officials announced that Orange County would remain in the red tier of California's four-tier coronavirus

monitoring system for at least another week, with the trend of rising cases

putting the county at risk of lapsing back into the most restrictive purple

tier next week.

Both theme parks have been closed since March, however the Downtown Disney District has reopened. Buena Vista Street, inside California Adventure Park, is slated to reopen November 19, however this only includes shopping and dining.