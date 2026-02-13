Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto at Fiserv Forum until Feb. 16

The Brief It's going to be a weekend full of Disney magic. Disney's one-of-a-kind show on ice is skating back into Fiserv Forum this weekend.



Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy and more of your Disney favorites return to Milwaukee for an adventure on ice.

Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto skates into Fiserv Forum until Feb. 16. The show features world-class ice skating, aerial acrobatics and more.

This adventure on ice transports fans into two of the most popular Disney films.

Event details

Show times:

Friday, Feb. 13 – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 14 -- 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 15 – 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 16 -- 11:00 a.m.

Tickets:

Family-friendly ticket pricing available – tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the venue box office.