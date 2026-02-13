Expand / Collapse search

Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto at Fiserv Forum until Feb. 16

By
Published  February 13, 2026 8:31am CST
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee
It's going to be a weekend full of Disney magic

It's going to be a weekend full of Disney magic

FOX6's Bowen Kedrowicz is giving us a glimpse of what you can see during the performances. 

The Brief

    • It's going to be a weekend full of Disney magic.
    • Disney's one-of-a-kind show on ice is skating back into Fiserv Forum this weekend.

MILWAUKEE - Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy and more of your Disney favorites return to Milwaukee for an adventure on ice. 

Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto skates into Fiserv Forum until Feb. 16. The show features world-class ice skating, aerial acrobatics and more.

This adventure on ice transports fans into two of the most popular Disney films. 

Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto

Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto

FOX6's Bowen Kedrowicz speaks with one of the performers who is helping to bring Disney sounds and songs to life. 

Event details

Show times: 

Friday, Feb. 13 – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 14 -- 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 15 – 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 16 -- 11:00 a.m.

Tickets:

Family-friendly ticket pricing available – tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the venue box office. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by Fiserv Forum. 

Out and AboutMilwaukeeThings To DoFOX 6 WakeUp News