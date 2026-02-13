Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto at Fiserv Forum until Feb. 16
MILWAUKEE - Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy and more of your Disney favorites return to Milwaukee for an adventure on ice.
Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto skates into Fiserv Forum until Feb. 16. The show features world-class ice skating, aerial acrobatics and more.
This adventure on ice transports fans into two of the most popular Disney films.
Event details
Show times:
Friday, Feb. 13 – 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 14 -- 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 15 – 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 16 -- 11:00 a.m.
Tickets:
Family-friendly ticket pricing available – tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the venue box office.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by Fiserv Forum.