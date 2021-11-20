Discovery World celebrates NASA telescope's upcoming launch

Discovery World on Saturday, Nov. 20 celebrated the upcoming launch of NASA's next-generation telescope.

Space enthusiasts headed to the museum Saturday, one of 500 sites across the country celebrating the James Webb Space Telescope.

"The James Webb telescope is considerably different in the sense that it will be able to see literally to the beginning of light. The beginning of our actual universe," said Brian Ewenson with Spaceport Sheboygan.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The telescope, NASA's next great space science observatory, is the largest telescope ever created. As it gets ready to launch one million miles away from Earth, the "Space Out" event at Discovery World brought the excitement of rocket science to kids.

"Really introducing the rocket science, the science of space exploration and we’re having an event that’s really getting young kids interested in an amazing rocket that’s launching next month," Discovery World's Paul Fladten said.

Discovery World celebrates upcoming launch of NASA's James Webb Space Telescope

"It’s very new in innovation, so like you can see a lot more into outer space," said Cooper Fox of West Allis.

Discovery World employees said space programs and camps are some of its most popular. From presentations to face paint and learning the ins and outs of being an astronaut, it was an out-of-this-world day.

"I’ve always dreamed about going to space and how fun that would be," Lucy Fladten of Milwaukee said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"When I grow up I want to be a scientist studying space and Mars and see if anybody lived on Mars," said Annie Fladten of Milwaukee.

The telescope is set to launch in mid-December, but that date could change.