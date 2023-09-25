Dining Out For Life Milwaukee will be held Sept. 28

Eat out for a good case on Thursday! A number of Milwaukee establishments are participating in "Dining Out for Life Milwaukee."

Brandon Hawthorne from Twisted Plants and Margaret Lidstone from Vivent Health join FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

Event Details

Dining Out For Life is an annual fundraising event involving the generous participation of volunteers, corporate sponsors and restaurants. The concept is simple: Restaurants donate a generous percent of their sales to a local HIV service organization, and the local HIV service organization fills participating restaurants with diners. Participating is even easier: locate a Dining Out For Life event in a city near you, find a restaurant from the list of participating locations, and on that city’s event date: Dine Out to End HIV.

Each year, more than 50 local HIV service organizations partners with 2,400+ participating restaurants, 4,100+ volunteers, and 300,000+ diners to raise over $4.5 million for people living with HIV/AIDS in the United States and Canada. Best part? All funds raised through a city’s Dining Out For Life event stay in that city to provide help and hope to people living with or impacted by HIV/AIDS.