Dick Leinenkugel retiring, brewing company president

The Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company announced on Monday, Feb. 7 that Dick Leinenkugel will retire as president at the end of 2022.

Leinenkugel's nephew and sixth-generation Leinenkugel, Tony Bugher, will take over.

A news release says Dick was named president of Leinenkugel’s in 2014 and has presided over several successful ventures for the brand. Most recently, he led the resurgence of Summer Shandy that resulted in a return to growth, as well as the development of a number of innovations, including Lemon Haze IPA, Chocolate Dunkel and Juicy Peach.

Dick Leinenkugel issued the following statement:

"I am humbled to have served as the seventh brewery president in our company’s 155-year history and am thrilled another descendent of Jacob Leinenkugel will now lead our brewery. Working with the Molson and Coors families has been a blessing, especially when it comes to understanding the value of heritage in a business."

Tony Bugher, Dick’s successor, has held a variety of roles at Molson Coors including craft and import manager, field marketing manager, and sr. distributor sales executive. Bugher currently serves as Leinenkugel’s associate marketing manager, where he leads sales and distributor engagement, branded partnerships, and oversees the new pilot brewery.

Founded in 1867, in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin; a news release says Leinenkugel is the nation's seventh-oldest operating brewery.