Dia y Noche blends a café, bakery together

Attention foodies, there’s a new hot spot in Greendale that blending two concepts in to one – and guests are loving it! Brian is at checking out Dia y Noche which seamlessly blends a café and bakery together with a full-service restaurant.
You can find them both in Greendale at Dia y Noche where they feature dishes from all over the world.
About Dia Cafe (website)
Día Café is a daytime coffee shop and bakery that aims to provide the best coffee blends and authentic pastries that Latin America has to offer.
Noche Restaurante is a restaurant & bar focusing on the food and beverage of South America, Central America & the Caribbean. With a menu that changes quarterly, guests will explore the flavors and ingredients of a diverse culture.
There’s a local restaurant that’s putting a unique twist on brunch, with a menu that has everything from tres leches pancakes to avocado toast
Brian is in the kitchen at Dia y Noche, where their featured dishes are influenced from all over the world.
You can find them both in Greendale at Dia y Noche where they feature dishes and drinks from all over the world.