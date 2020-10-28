DHS: COVID-19 cases up 3,815, deaths up 45 in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Wednesday, Oct. 28 reported 3,815 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. To date, there have now been 210,126 confirmed cases of the virus in Wisconsin.

The DHS also reported 45 additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,897.

Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 10,810 have required hospitalization (5.1%) and 164,726 have recovered (78.4%). There are 43,468 active cases in the state according to the DHS (20.7%).

More than 2 million people have now been tested for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, of which nearly 1.8 million have tested negative.

