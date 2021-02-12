Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 938 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 11 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 56 mins ago
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 938 Friday, Feb. 12, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 554,048. 

There have been 6,151 deaths in the state, with 11 new deaths reported Friday.

Of the positive cases, 25,197 have required hospitalization (4.5%), while 535,627 have recovered (96.7%), making for 12,111 active cases (2.2%).

More than 2.5 million have tested negative. More than 3.1 million have been tested.

As for the COVID-19 vaccine, DHS officials reported as of Friday, Feb. 12 that 901,333 doses have been administered. To date, 1,152,025 doses have been allocated to Wisconsin.

