DHS: 922 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 10 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 922 Tuesday, April 13, state health officials reported, for a total of 586,632.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported ten new deaths Tuesday, with a total of 6,690 deaths in the state.

Of the positive cases, 28,244 have required hospitalization (4.8%), while 571,082 have recovered (97.4%), making for 8,4616 active cases (1.5%).

More than 2.7 million have been tested.

