DHS: 829 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wisconsin; 65K+ positive, 55K+ recovered, 1,038 deaths

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 829 on Saturday, Aug. 15 -- according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services -- bringing the total number of positive cases to 65,056.

There have now been 1,038 deaths related to the coronavirus statewide, with 13 new deaths reported by the DHS on Saturday.

Among those who have tested positive, 55,172 (84.8%) have recovered. 5,275 COVID-19 patients have required hospitalization (8.1%) and more than 9,000 cases remain active.

More than 1.2 million people have been tested for the virus, with more than one million of those people testing negative.

Saturday's reported rise in cases was the lowest since Wednesday, Aug. 12 when 760 new cases were confirmed.

Advertisement

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).